Thug jailed over attack that left boy, 16, with jaw wired shut

Clifton Law has been jailed for seriously injuring a teenage boy and a man in a night of violence at Caboolture.

A TEENAGE boy’s life will never be the same after he was one of two people viciously assaulted by a stranger during a night of unprovoked violence.

Clifton Frederick Law, 25, who used to live in Bundaberg, viciously assaulted the 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man during two hours of violence at Caboolture on December 18, 2016.

The court heard that the teenage boy was walking with a female friend about 8pm when they saw Law in a car. The girl knew Law, so the pair walked over to him.

When she told Law that the teenager was dating his cousin, he put the boy in a “chokehold” until he passed out, letting him fall onto his chin.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said he was in hospital for one week, had his jaw wired shut for six weeks and had to have two metal plates put in his chin.

“He had to return to school in January with his jaw still wired shut,” Judge Rosengren said.

An hour after that attack, a 40-year-old man came out onto the street after hearing his car being kicked and found Law walking away from his vehicle with another man, the court heard.

The man confronted the pair but when they tried to pick a fight, he walked away.

“The next thing he remembered was being on the ground on his knees and being kicked and hit multiple times,” Judge Rosengren said.

CCTV footage showed Law kicking the man in the face and punching him while he was on the ground.

The man received multiple fractures and had to have a facial reconstruction, the court heard.

Law appeared in Brisbane District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a raft of charges including common assault, grievous bodily harm, wilful damage, stealing and drugs.

Judge Rosengren said she understood that Law was still young and has had “far from an easy upbringing”.

“I am told that you have a longstanding problem with alcohol and that you have no memory of (some of the night),” she said.

But she said the victims’ scars from that night would probably never leave them.

The court heard the teenage boy, who was heavily involved in refereeing rugby league, would never be able to play contact sport again.

“The impacts were so significant that it made (the teenage boy) move from his family home, away from his parents and brothers, and move in to live with his grandparents so he could move away from the area and try and get on with his life,” she said.

Judge Rosengren sentenced Law to five years’ jail.

He will be eligible for parole on September 17, 2020. — NewsRegional