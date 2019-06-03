Thriller final ends a brilliant three days of tennis

FIGHTING BACKHAND: Eventual Gladstone Open winner Zac Larke in his opening match against Flynn Sinclair.

FIGHTING BACKHAND: Eventual Gladstone Open winner Zac Larke in his opening match against Flynn Sinclair. Matt Taylor GLA310519TENN

TENNIS: Gladstone Tennis and Squash Club manager and head coach Rob McBean said the Gladstone Tennis Open men's singles final between Zac Larke and Baez Nielsen was one of the greatest.

The Brisbane pair turned it on and produced a three-set epic.

Larke outlasted his opponent to win 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

"It was a very long final and a cracker of a final," McBean said.

"Both guys were exhausted and both had a very schedule."

Eventual Open Single's winner Beaz Nielsen in his match against Nathan Cooke at the 2019 Gladstone Open Tennis tournament. Matt Taylor GLA310519TENN

Nielson ended Gladstone's Nathan Cooke's open men's campaign in the second round in another three-set thriller.

"It was certainly a close game, but Nathan went on to take out the consolation final," McBean said.

Cooke won that decider in straight sets against Mitchell Lindsay.

The best of the other Gladstone players were B-grade doubles pair of Reuben Smith and Raymond Edwards.

The duo went undefeated after they beat fellow Gladstone pair of Nick Crane and Brent Edwards in the final.

Gladstone junior Ratiszo Mabuwka made the semi-finals in the under-14 girl's competition.

The youngster was beaten by Payton Argles in the semi-final.

Daniel Cooke in his opening match against Isaac King. Matt Taylor GLA310519TENN

Gladstone's Reuben Smith made the Special Men's Singles final, but went down to Sam Oster.

McBean said 131 players took part in the three-day event in which two brand new courts were unveiled on Friday.

"It was a great event played in cool conditions, but a bit of rain on Saturday afternoon halted play and pushed things back a little," he said.