'Thrilled' super-mum nominated for national award

RECOGNISED: Leesa Barr, owner of Leesa Bar Makeup, has been nominated for the AusMumpreneur awards. Contributed

TANNUM Sands super-mum and business owner Leesa Barr has been nominated for this year's AusMumpreneur awards.

The awards recognise women who juggle motherhood and business simultaneously and award winners will be announced in Melbourne in September.

Leesa has been nominated for four awards including the Product Design Award, the Hair and Beauty Business Award, the Regional Business Award and the People's Choice voting category.

Leesa, a full-time working mum of three, said it was great to receive recognition for her hard work.

"As a mother - or just a woman in general - you give so much all the time,” Leesa said.

"You're giving to your children, you're running your household, you're trying to juggle everything at once.

"To be recognised is just such a validation to say that you are on the right path and all your hard work is all for a reason.

"It was such a lovely surprise, I really am thrilled.”

Leesa said she knew of the "mumpreneur network” but never considered that she would ever be nominated for an award.

Leesa said she had always been interested in make-up, but it was only after being a hairdresser for a few years that she realised her dream and moved into make-up artistry about 20 years ago.

After years of hard work, she finally launched her business, Leesa Barr Makeup, three years ago, which now has a complete range available.

Leesa said her Gladstone- based business has started to get international inquiries.

"I have those moments of like 'wow, people are actually finding it and loving it and it's heading in the direction I always dreamed it would',” Leesa said.

People can purchase the Leesa Barr Makeup range at the Little House of Beauty, Studio B and Shoe Luxe in Gladstone or online at leesabarr.com.au.