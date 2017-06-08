Thrill-seekers get ready

DEATH defying motocross riders will be revving it up in Gladstone this Saturday night.

The free motocross show, returning to Gladstone for the second year, will give spectators the opportunity to see performances from some of the best stunt riders in the country.

Riders performing on the the night include Robbie Marshall (ShowTime FMX, Crusty Demons, Nitro Circus) and Brad Burch (Showtime FMX).

The event is sponsored by Gladstone's Betta Home Living and will be held in the store's carpark at 4/220 Dawson Highway, Gladstone. It officially starts at 6.30pm but if you'd like a chance to meet the riders make sure you arrive early.

The main event will see the riders perform a series of daring stunts on motorbikes, including back flips and jumps from a custom made truck. Prizes and give-aways will be awarded throughout the event and food and drink will be available.

Brent Jordison franchisee of Gladstone Betta Home Living said "this event is a great way for us to give back to our loyal customers and in general bring some free fun to the town".