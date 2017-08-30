Thrifty Business: $30 giveaway for three lucky bargain hunters

A supplied image obtained Sunday, August 27, 2017 of models during the launch of National Op Shop Week at St Vincent de Paul in Sydney. Australians are being encouraged to donate their unwanted items to charity op shops. (AAP Image/St Vincent de Paul Society NSW) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

IT'S NATIONAL Op Shop Week, and to celebrate Gladstone's best bargains The Observer is giving away $30 to three pro op-shoppers for an op shop shopping spree (wow, that was fun to say).

Anyone and everyone is invited to participate. All you have to do is:

1. Be thrifty!

2. Let us know (in the comments here or on Facebook) what your best ever op shop bargain buy was.

Three people will be selected and sent off to their favourite op shop with $30 to spend on three separate outfits: day-to-day, nightlife, and business.

If you're a natural-born fashionista always on the prowl for a cool new outfit, this is the comp for you.

Rules? You can't let that money burn a hole in your pocket! Once you've bought your three outfits, send us pics of you sporting the clothes so we can show off how stylish you really are.

Tips: