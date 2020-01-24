Menu
Irene Dudley, Maureen Raiti and Allison Hawton with the Anglican This N That Shop's Australia Day display January 23, 2020
News

Thrift shop goes all in for Australia Day

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WINDOW displays are pretty important to the volunteers at the Anglican This N That Shop on Tank St.

This week, the display is full of Southern Crosses, boomerangs and stuffed animals to celebrate Australia Day.

Volunteer Irene Dudley said the display was done to make people aware Australia Day was happening and they’d had many comments.

“We don’t buy stuff to put in the window,” Ms Dudley said.

“Recycling is what it’s all about.”

Australian-themed donations were separated into a box.

“Then I go through it, do what I can with the window and we sell the rest,” she said.

“And we’ve sold almost everything Australia Day-related.”

Ms Dudley said the store won an award at last year’s Harbour Festival for the most tropical window.

Valentine’s Day will be Ms Dudley’s next big window display with lots of reds and golds.

australia day second hand store
Gladstone Observer

