Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Crime

Three youths arrested over alleged armed robbery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Mar 2020 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers, the youngest just 13, were involved in the alleged armed robbery of a Kelso store yesterday.

Police allege the youths, a pair of boys aged 13 and 17 - and a 15-year-old girls - stole food from the business on Riverway Dr just before 4pm.

When a female shop attendant confronted the group on the boys allegedly raised his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a handgun before the trio left the store.

Officers quickly attended the scene and arrested two boys, and the girl nearby.

Police seized a gel blaster pistol and no one was injured during the incident, which happened on the same day that Police Minister Mark Ryan visited Townsville and conceded changes to the Youth Justice Act are on the cards.

Mr Ryan announced the government's $10 million five-point plan to tackle the crime scourge after an unprecedented joint campaign by the Townsville Bulletin and Cairns Post pushed for change.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery crime juvenile crimes queensland crime robbery teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Who will run East Shores’ new waterfront cafe

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who will run East Shores’ new waterfront cafe

        News The familiar faces will be serving up pizzas, coffee, seafood and beers from Gladstone’s first microbrewery.

        • 11th Mar 2020 10:13 AM
        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's best personal trainer

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone's best personal trainer

        News The Observer asked its readers who was the best personal trainer in the region...

        Rio Tinto celebrates role of women

        premium_icon Rio Tinto celebrates role of women

        News OLYMPIC gold medallist shares her story of triumph over adversity this...

        • 11th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Church implements mass changes amid virus concerns

        premium_icon Church implements mass changes amid virus concerns

        News Holy water removed from churches and handshakes avoided in church precautions...

        • 11th Mar 2020 10:00 AM