Three years of success goes on sale at Agnes Water

Jenni Carr is the owner and operator of The Zen Den bed and breakfast at Agnes Water, which promotes the area's tranquillity and serenity away from the beach. Matt Taylor GLA131217ZEN

AN AGNES Water bed and breakfast offering guests a hinterland feel while just minutes from the beach is up for sale.

The Zen Den has been a true success story in the tourism town and has been part of the Agnes Water landscape for nearly three years.

The business operates at 50 per cent occupancy with year-on-year growth over 25 per cent and forward bookings through to June 2020.

159 Allingham Way, Agnes Water. realestate.com.au

A Balinese-inspired retreat, the land includes a main building with modern kitchen, lounge, laundry and large outdoor deck area.

Meanwhile two separate bungalows on either side of an in-ground pool host up to eight guests in four separate studio rooms.

While owner and operator Jenni Carr will be sad to see the business gone, it's a good-news story for the savvy businesswoman and passionate accommodation host.

"We set it up to get it operating as a successful story so we could sell it,” Jenni said.

"My husband's from New South Wales and the deal was he'd come to Queensland if the plan was we would head back to New South Wales, so we're moving interstate.

"We love it here and I could stay on until I die but a deal's a deal.”

The property was built in 2014 before Jenni took over in September 2016.

She has since hosted hundreds of international and local guests.

Jenni said socialising with guests over drinks was one of the job's highlights along with showing international guests the vast array of wildlife.

The business has also played a vital role in giving back to the community through sponsoring events and giving away vouchers for raffles.

Jenni said there would be a tinge of sadness moving on but she would look back with fond memories.

"It's the reviews we get. Some people have described it as a privilege to stay here, which is just mind blowing,” she said.

"People arrive as strangers and they leave as friends.

"So now we're getting repeat bookings from guests that have stayed with us sometimes three or four times.

"We've become a real destination for certain people and that's wonderful.”