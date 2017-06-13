24°
News

Three-year notice for aging coal power stations in power market review

Tegan Annett
| 13th Jun 2017 4:30 AM
COAL POWER: Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a capacity of 1680 megawatts.
COAL POWER: Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a capacity of 1680 megawatts. Mike Richards GLA100215NITE

HOUSEHOLD electricity bills will drop, we'll see more energy from renewable sources and coal-fired power stations won't close down unexpectedly.

They are three of the key messages delivered by Australia's chief scientist, Dr Alan Finkel, in his review on the nation's electricity market.

The landmark review that has been a year in the making recommended coal-fired power stations, like Gladstone's, give a three-year warning of a closure.

Experts say Gladstone's power station, which was commissioned in 1976-82 has until 2028-29.

The electricity market review comes off the back of heavy scrutiny of power prices in Gladstone.

At the beginning of the year the Rio Tinto-owned Boyne Smelter Limited slashed jobs, following months of failed negotiations to secure a cheaper electricity price.

In April a group of central Queensland residents launched a petition after they were outraged by higher power bills.

While incentives to bring more renewable energy sources to the grid was expected, and has been supported, concerns still surround future investment in coal-fired power stations.

Gladstone deputy mayor Chris Trevor, who was part of a council decision to write to the nation's Prime Minister pleading a new coal-fired power station be built in the region, said coal as a power-source was critical.

"We need coal-fired power stations because when we need that baseload energy to kick into our supply chain, you can't do that with solar or wind energy," Mr Trevor said.

"Renewable energy is great, it's our future, but in the meantime, coal is going to be around for a long time."

The review recommended a Clean Energy Target and incentives for new developments in renewable electricity sources.

It's hoped Gladstone developments will form part of the future of renewable energy, with submissions now closed for a Gladstone State Development energy project proposal.

The proposal, backed by Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, has offered energy companies the chance to develop the Aldoga land the size of 160 Suncorp Stadiums into a renewable energy hub.

Dr Finkel described the review as a "strategic plan" for our electricity future.

"Its key feature is an orderly transition to bring new generation into the market to improve reliability. Participation is based on low emissions, not technology type," Dr Finkel said.

"There are no prohibitions, just incentives."

Gladstone Observer

