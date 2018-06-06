UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after crash at busy intersection

DAMAGE: Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

DAMAGE: Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central. Julia Bartrim

10.19AM: A QUEENSLAND ambulance spokesman has confirmed the woman hospitalised after this morning's crash at Glenlyon St and Bramston St is in a stable condition and is being treated for minor injuries.

Two of the three cars involved in the incident are still on the road and tow trucks have been called.

Bramston St remains closed but firefighters have left the scene after disconnecting the batteries on the two cars.

10.02AM: AT LEAST two of the three cars involved in the crash at Glenlyon St and Bramston St have suffered extensive damage.

Bramston St heading in to the CBD has been closed by police.

The woman being treated by paramedics earlier has been taken to Gladstone Hospital, though the extent of her injuries remains unknown.

Three-car crash at the corner of Bramston St and Glenlyon St. Julia Bartrim

9.54AM: A WOMAN is being treated by paramedics after a three-vehicle crash at one of Gladstone's busiest intersections.

The crash happened at the traffic lights at the intersection of Glenlyon St and Bramston St shortly after 9.30am.

The intersection was recently upgraded with changes to lane markings.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this stage.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.