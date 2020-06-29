BREAKING: House fire in Gladstone suburb

Three fire tankers responded to a structure fire at New Auckland this morning. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

EMERGENCY Services were called to a structure fire at New Auckland just after 7am.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said three tankers responded to reports of a structure fire in Erin Close at 7.15am.

"When QFES arrived there was an incident in evidence," the spokeswoman said.

"The structure as well involved in fire.

"There was smoke issuing from the roof and the rear of the structure."

Police and Ambulance paramedics also responded to the structure fire which was estimated to be 30 metres by 20 metres in size.

"There were multiple internal and external fire exposures (points of the structure on fire)," she said.

"At 8.45am crews reported the fire was under control.

"The fire was 90 per-cent extinguished.

"Crews are now dampening down hot spots."

