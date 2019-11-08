WATCH: Teens almost collide with police in high-speed chase

UPDATE: THREE teenage boys have been charged after a car allegedly stolen from Deagon was witnessed travelling at high speed through Toowoomba and Brisbane before eventually crashing at Ripley yesterday morning.

Police will allege on November 7, a car was stolen from a Sarah Street address in Deagon. The stolen car was sighted driving along the Warrego Highway from Toowoomba later that morning around 8am.

The vehicle allegedly travelled at excessive speeds through Marburg towards Ipswich.

POLAIR 2 commenced a track of the car, allegedly observing it to continually cross to the wrong side of the road and onto the shoulder of the highway.

As the vehicle entered Ipswich district, it travelled along a dirt path parallel with the Cunningham Highway before the driver lost control and crashed in Ripley just after 11am.

Three teenage boys fled the scene however were taken into custody by police after a brief foot pursuit and with the assistance of POLAIR 2.

A 17-year-old boy from Kingston was charged with obstruct police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a driver licence, burglary, receiving tainted property and fraud.

A 17-year-old boy from Logan Central was charged with unlawful use of motor vehicle, burglary and commit indictable offence and receiving tainted property.

A 15-year-old boy from Kingston was charged with unlawful use of motor vehicle, burglary and commit indictable offence, receiving tainted property and possess utensils.

EARLIER: POLICE have arrested three male suspects following a crash involving a stolen car at Ripley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Ripley Rd exit of the Cunningham Hwy about 11.15am after a vehicle crashed at speed.

Initial reports suggested one of the suspects attempted to flee on foot. Police said he was later apprehended.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Police said the vehicle was initially reported stolen from Deagon in Brisbane's north, before travelling to Toowoomba, then to Ipswich, Logan and back to Ipswich again, before it crashed.

The same vehicle is also suspected in a fuel drive-off at Hatton Vale, police said.

Police had been tracking the vehicle via Polair, however there was no suggestion of a pursuit taking place when the crash happened.

Investigations are continuing.