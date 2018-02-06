Three stars for Boyne Tannum in Tidy Towns competition

CLEANING UP: Tannum Sands and Boyne Island received a three-star rating in the Queensland Tidy Towns competition.

CLEANING UP: Tannum Sands and Boyne Island received a three-star rating in the Queensland Tidy Towns competition. Matt Taylor GLA010218RIPS

ANGLER bins and a unique initiative to capture landfill gas at Benaraby have helped Boyne Island and Tannum Sands achieve a three out of five star rating in Queensland's Tidy Towns competition.

The Boyne Island Lions Club entered the towns in the competition as part of their Lions Centenary project.

Some members of the Boyne Island Lions Club had been involved in the earlier years with Keep Australia Beautiful (since 1974), the Tidy Towns competition across Australia has progressively changed, from a "tidy” town approach, moving towards sustainability awards, and now an accreditation (5-star rating) environmental focus program.

Keep Queensland Beautiful chief executive David Curtin said it was more than "just a beauty contest”.

"The Boyne Island and Tannum Sands community should be proud, to achieve a 3-star rating in their first year is a great achievement,” Mr Curtin said.

"Initiatives like capturing landfill gas at Benaraby for electricity generation provide a sustainable solution to what is otherwise a challenging task for small towns to address the growing energy needs of their community.”

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said the effort by the Boyne Island Lions Club to enter the Queensland Tidy Towns competition reflected the strong sense of community within the neighbouring townships.

"Boyne Island and Tannum Sands possess natural coastal beauty and a relaxed seaside atmosphere which can only be enhanced by the civic pride shown by community groups and residents to keep their townships in pristine condition and maintain a healthy local environment,” he said.

Hughenden, in the Flinders Shire won the Queensland's Tidiest Town title for 2017.