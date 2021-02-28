Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Feb 2021 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been hospitalised after they were allegedly stabbed with a knife in the Southern Downs overnight.

Police were called to a home on Alice St in Stanthorpe about 2.20am where two men had sustained serious chest and back wounds.

A crime scene was declared at the home and at another home on Wallangarra Rd where it's believed an initial altercation with another man took place.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man nearby the Wallangarra Rd home.

He has not yet been charged and is assisting police with inquiries.

The two injured men were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile in East Toowoomba, a man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife at a home about 2.18am.

Police said those involved are known to each other and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can apply for one of 70 jobs going in CQ

        Premium Content How you can apply for one of 70 jobs going in CQ

        News Applications close for the traineeships, which require no prior experience, on Monday March 1.

        Endangered CQ macadamia becomes genetic supermodel

        Premium Content Endangered CQ macadamia becomes genetic supermodel

        News The critically endangered Macadamia Jansenii was first found in Bulburin National...

        Get your gear off - It’s better to sleep naked

        Premium Content Get your gear off - It’s better to sleep naked

        News The research put to the test a variety of sleeping garments, from completely nude...

        Cannabis meds approved for over counter sale

        Premium Content Cannabis meds approved for over counter sale

        News But there is a catch, says the Therapeutic Goods Administration.