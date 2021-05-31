Menu
Victoria posted five new local infections on Sunday, bringing the state’s active virus case count to 49. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Three schools on high virus alert

by Anthony Piovesan
31st May 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM

Health authorities have revealed three Melbourne schools are on high virus alert as the state’s Covid-19 outbreak worsens.

Department of Health testing commander Jeroen Weimar said health authorities were working with three schools; Willmott Park Primary School, Mercy College and Methodist Ladies’ College.

Mr Weimar said the connected infections were household cases of primary cases, and “repeated testing” was under way.

Willmott Park Primary School in Craigieburn notified staff and parents on Monday morning it had been closed for deep cleaning due to a coronavirus case.

A note sent out to the school’s community by assistant principal Carmel Guglielmino said the campus would be shut until further notice.

Willmott Park Primary School notified staff and parents on Monday morning. Picture: Google Maps
“The department will be in contact with anyone that needs to isolate whilst this (deep cleaning) is being done,” it read.

Seven other venues in the area, including the Coffee Club at Craigieburn Central, the Dosa Hut, Big W Craigieburn and bus services, have been listed as tier 1 coronavirus exposure sites.

Victoria recorded five new cases overnight and a further six infections that came in after the state’s midnight reporting cut-off.

There are 60 active cases of Covid-19 and 279 exposure sites across the state.

