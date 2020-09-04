Three quarters of month’s rain hits Gladstone at once

Gladstone has received three quarters of a month’s worth of rain in one hit.

THE SPRING season has started with a downpour of rain hitting the port city overnight and this morning.

Gladstone received 19mm of rain at the radar site in the past 24 hours, almost three quarters of the September average of 26mm.

Other areas around the region had some rain with 4.8mm in Mt Larcom, 2mm in Calliope and 1mm in Boyne Island, Benaraby and Lake Awoonga.

Temperatures were average for the start of the month with a minimum of 16.9C recorded in Gladstone this morning and there is a predicted maximum of 25C.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology there is a 70 per cent chance of more rain later today in the early afternoon.

The rain isn’t expected to stick around for the weekend with minimums of 15C and maximums of 26 predicted for Saturday and Sunday, to be mostly sunny and partly cloudy with minimal chance of rain.

Rain totals:

Gladstone radar: 19mm

Gladstone airport: 15mm

Mt Larcom: 4.8mm

Calliope: 2mm

Boyne Island: 1mm

Benaraby: 1mm

Awoonga Dam: 1mm

