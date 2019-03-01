Menu
A twelve-year-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance after she was allegedly punched in the head multiple times by a trio of adults.
Adult trio charged over punching attack on girl, 12

by Grace Mason
1st Mar 2019 11:00 AM
THREE people will face court later this month charged with assaulting a young girl from the house beside where they were partying.

The 12-year-old had to be taken to Cairns Hospital in an ambulance and be treated for bruising and swelling following the alleged incident which took place outside a Mooroobool residence on Frances St.

She and a younger sister were being cared for by a friend while their mother went to the shops about 7.15pm on Thursday night.

The trio - a 35-year-old Mooroobool woman, a 40-year-old Southport woman and a 60-year-old Portsmith man - had been at a neighbouring property and created a disturbance before

knocking over bins and banging on doors.

The 12-year-old girl went outside to see what was happening before it's alleged the trio turned on her and punched her in the head multiple times.

Witnesses called police and the trio left before police arrived.

Police arrested the trio at a nearby property in Frances Street. All three are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 15.

