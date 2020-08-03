Menu
Emergency services were called to Gladstone Central after a two-vehicle crash this morning
Three people involved in CBD crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service, police and fire crews were called to the intersection of Auckland and Yarroon Sts about 8.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS assessed three people who did not require any treatment or transport to Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when crews arrived all persons were out of their vehicles.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both lanes of the road had reopened.

He said currently therew as a tow truck on scene to remove one vehicle.

