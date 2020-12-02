Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westin Brisbane
The Westin Brisbane
Health

Three new covid cases in QLD

by Cormac Pearson
2nd Dec 2020 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded today as overseas travellers continue to return home.

It brings Queensland's total active cases to 10 which is currently the third most by state in Australia behind South Australia (11) and Western Australia (23).

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine with 4,581 tests carried out in Queensland yesterday.

Queensland has now had 78 days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Community Newsletter SignUp
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.

It comes as eleven police officers were forced into quarantine last week after having to restrain a man in hotel quarantine who was infected with the virus.

None of the officers have tested positive for the virus since the incident.

With Queensland's borders now open to all of Australia, the current state tally for active cases is Western Australia - 23, South Australia - 11, Queensland - 10, Northern Territory - 7, New South Wales - 4, ACT - 2 while Victoria and Tasmania have no active cases.

Originally published as Three new covid cases in QLD

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews called to CBD crash

        Premium Content Crews called to CBD crash

        News Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 1.

        5 lifestyle changes you can make to reduce blood pressure

        Premium Content 5 lifestyle changes you can make to reduce blood pressure

        News A leading CQ cardiologist has revealed his top tips.

        Mum’s heartache as son’s killer receives parole eligibility

        Premium Content Mum’s heartache as son’s killer receives parole eligibility

        Crime The mother of slain Andrew Vesey-Brown has described the trauma her family has...