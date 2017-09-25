Three month old christened in style

NEW BEGINNINGS: Three month old Jackson Stanley with his mother, Kirsten Newton.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Three month old Jackson Stanley with his mother, Kirsten Newton. Julia Bartrim

THREE month old Jackson Stanleywas all spruced up for his christening on the weekend.

His mother, Kirsten Newton said she had come across the perfect christening outfit while shopping in Big W.

"I brought him a little suit, ... a tan coloured pants, a waistcoat, a button up shirt and a bow tie,” she said.

First time parents Kirsten and her partner Luke Stanley are thrilled to have Jackson.

They had been trying for a baby for two and a half years.

"It wasn't easy,” Kirsten said, smiling at her happy baby who pulls a cheeky grin every now and then.

"I'd like three (kids but) my partner only wants two,” she agreed it would difficult to reach a compromise on this, "unless I have twins!”

The Gladstone couple have had a few rough nights since bringing Jackson home from hospital, but Kirsten is philosophical about it.

"Most babies start off pretty rough but we got there in the end,” she said.

"On average (he sleeps) usually about five and half hours (at a time).”

Kirsten said the best thing about being a new mum was watching her baby grow and change.

"It's a big eye opener that's for sure, it's definitely what we wanted though ... the (best bit is) just watching him grow, watching his personality come through, he's a bit of a chatter box these days,” she said.

"He smiles more (now), he's giggling, he's getting his little leg rolls.”

Her experience as a new mum has taught her, to "just take it day by day, you're always going to be given advice from everybody, just use what works for you, don't let (other people) overcrowd you.”

Jackson was born 9 pound 15 ounces by C-section on June 28 in Gladstone.