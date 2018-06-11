Menu
Scary encounter
Three men charged for burglary, assault in Gladstone

Hannah Sbeghen
by
11th Jun 2018 1:05 PM

POLICE have arrested and charged three men after they forced their way into a man's house, assaulting him and demanding money.

Queensland Police Services said the home burglary happened at a Brisbane Street residence at Barney point at around 11.40pm last week.

Its alleged that one of the attackers assaulted the 44-year-old occupant during the incident.

The resident was left with facial injuries.

The trio who were charged included three males aged 24, 29 and 39.

On Friday at another Barney Point address, police officers allegedly located a handgun and ammunition when they arrested the 24-year-old attacker.

The young man was charged with one count each of enter dwelling with intent, attempted robbery, unlawful possession of Category H weapon and unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition) and is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with one count each of enter dwelling with intent, attempted robbery, possession of a drug utensil and unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition) and is expected in Gladstone Magistrates Court on July 2.

A 39-year-old man was charged with one count each of enter dwelling with intent and attempted robbery and is due to face Gladstone Magistrates Court on July 2.

Gladstone Observer

