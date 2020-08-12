Menu
News

Three men charged after alleged Gladstone robberies

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Aug 2020 10:44 AM
THREE MEN have been charged in relation to two alleged robberies in Gladstone last week.

Police said about 5am last Tuesday, two men were being driven around Gladstone by a man known to them.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was allegedly assaulted before his keys and car were allegedly stolen.

Police said about 11am the same day, the two men were joined by a third and attended a residence on Stenovich Road at Ambrose.

The three men allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man who resided at the address and tied him up.

They allegedly stole some personal items from the man's house, including a car, before leaving the residence.

A Gladstone man, 25, has been charged with deprivation of liberty, grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter dwelling with intent and enter dwelling to commit an indictable offence.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the same offences, as well as other road related offences.

He is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

The 25-year-old man was also charged with a number of drug related offences and is due to reappear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on September 28.

A 22-year-old Gladstone man has been charged with armed robbery and the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He is due to reappear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 30.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2001628932, QP2001646836 within the online suspicious activity form.

