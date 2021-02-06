Menu
News

‘Three loud bangs’: Mum rushes to fatal crash victim’s aid

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
6th Feb 2021 7:16 AM
A KIRWAN mother first on scene to a fatal crash has relived what she heard and saw moments before a motorcyclist was killed.

Erika Crosbou, who has lived on Ross River Rd for six years, heard three loud bangs and saw a massive plume of smoke when a car and a motorcyclist collided about 9.50pm on Friday night.

A woman riding the motorbike was killed when it crashed with a silver sedan.

Ms Crosbou said she sprung into action straight away and ran across the road to help.

"People in the silver car jumped out fine … I walked up a bit further … I was pretty shaken up," she said.

Erika Crosbou relives moments before fatal crash on her street. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Ms Crosbou said one of the women in the sedan ran over the woman who had been killed.

Another woman had a hand on the victim's chest.

"I said 'is the person responsive', and she just…," Ms Crosbou said, shaking her head.

She then ran to a line of cars backed up along Ross River Rd and asked for a sheet or blanket to cover the body.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Ms Crosbou said an unmarked police car was the first to arrive at the crash scene about 9.50pm.

The Townsville Bulletin can confirm that neither of the crashed vehicles were stolen.

Initial reports indicated the crashed sedan was spotted driving at high-speed alongside another vehicle moments before the crash.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Ms Crosbou said the crash had left her stunned.

"I've lived here six years, I've heard a lot of speeding up and down this highway for six years."

"I say to myself it was bound to happen, an accident was bound to happen, right here."

