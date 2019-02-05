Three items to be heard behind closed doors at council

GLADSTONE Regional Council will hold its second general meeting of 2019 when it meets this morning.

On paper it appears to be a relatively straightforward meeting, with only 24 pages in the agenda compared to 108 for the January 22 meeting.

Three items will be heard behind closed doors.

One involves the Gladstone Airport Corporation, another on contracts relating to stages three and four of the widening of Red Rover Rd and the third on CCTV services.

Other items include the expected approval for Cr PJ Sobhanian to attend the Developing Northern Australia Conference 2019 at Karratha in Western Australia in July.

Cr Sobhanian has attended the conference previously. This year's trip is estimated to cost $3000.

Mayor Matt Burnett will table a notice of motion in an effort to ensure the council's Naming of Infrastructure Assets Policy delegates the naming of minor infrastructure assets to the mayor.

The meeting starts at 9am at the GRC office at 101 Goondoon St, and is open to the public.