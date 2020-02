Emergency services were called to a traffic crash on Dawson Highway

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in New Auckland this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the roundabout at Dawson Highway and Penda Ave about 10.31am.

She said the three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

They were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.