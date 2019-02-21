Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people have been taken to hospital following a scrap metal fire in Garbutt, Townsville. Picture: 7 News Queensland
Three people have been taken to hospital following a scrap metal fire in Garbutt, Townsville. Picture: 7 News Queensland
News

Three hurt in serious industrial fire

by Cloe Read
21st Feb 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been taken to hospital with one in a serious condition following a scrap metal fire in Garbutt, Townsville.

The incident is ongoing with multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews on the scene at a recycling plant Bolam St working to bring the fire under control.

Queensland Ambulance could not confirm injuries at this stage but said one person is in a serious condition while two others are stable.

 

All three have been taken to Townsville Hospital while multiple QAS units remain on scene.

QFES is advising that smoke may affect residents in surrounding areas and if people are affected to close windows and doors and to keep respiratory medications close by.

More Stories

Show More
fire injury scrap metal townsville

Top Stories

    Politicians say funding precedent has been set for dredging

    premium_icon Politicians say funding precedent has been set for dredging

    News Millions spent elsewhere on other dredging projects used as example.

    UPDATE: Teen in hospital after pinned between two cars

    premium_icon UPDATE: Teen in hospital after pinned between two cars

    News The incident occurred just before 7am this morning.

    'A bit unusual': Pastor grateful for unexpected help

    premium_icon 'A bit unusual': Pastor grateful for unexpected help

    News 'Wouldn't it be nice if they stopped by and helped?'

    • 21st Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Free money: Call to make use of former mayor's fund

    premium_icon Free money: Call to make use of former mayor's fund

    News Trust fund, separate to council, was set up by the late Col Brown.