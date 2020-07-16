Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service attended to the Warrego Hwy, Morven this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service attended to the Warrego Hwy, Morven this morning.
News

Three hospitalised after highway rollover west of Roma

Georgie Adams
16th Jul 2020 7:41 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO children and one adult were hospitalised after the car they were travelling in rolled on the Warrego Highway.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a 39-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and two children were travelling on the Warrego Hwy at Morven about 1.48am this morning when the accident happened.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver was trying to avoid hitting a kangaroo.

The female and two children were transported to Charleville Health Service for precautionary measures.

The man declined ambulance services.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
car rollover editors picks hospitalised queensland ambulance service queensland police services

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        28-day GLNG shutdown prompts smoke haze warning

        premium_icon 28-day GLNG shutdown prompts smoke haze warning

        News As Santos GLNG’s Curtis Island Plant commences the shutdown of LNG Train 2, a potential smoke haze could hit Gladstone.

        IN COURT: See who is listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: See who is listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        ‘You did want this’: Rapist’s sick words to victim, 13

        premium_icon ‘You did want this’: Rapist’s sick words to victim, 13

        Crime The mother left the room in tears. Warning disturbing content

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from yesterday.