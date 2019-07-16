Three Gladstone region tourist operators up for awards

DIVING IN: 1770 Reef Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours is one of three Gladstone region businesses shortlisted for this year's Queensland Tourism Awards.

DIVING IN: 1770 Reef Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours is one of three Gladstone region businesses shortlisted for this year's Queensland Tourism Awards. Contributed

THREE Gladstone region tourism operators are on the shortlist for this year's Queensland Tourism Awards.

Gladstone Airport Corporation, 1770 Reef Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours and Mercure Gladstone have been nominated for the Southern Great Barrier Reef region.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the Queensland Tourism Awards recognised the achievements of exceptional tourism operators.

"Capricorn Coast operators have once again demonstrated their significant contribution to the success of Queensland's $25billion tourism industry,” Ms Jones said.

"These operators not only support local jobs, but also offer a wide range of products, services and experiences that showcase our state's unique and beautiful tourism offerings.”

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said the awards had attracted an outstanding array of operators, with more than 200 entries received statewide.

"This year's entrants across 28 businesses, events and individual categories reflect the diverse and dynamic range of tourism operators helping Queensland's tourism industry flourish,” Mr Gschwind said.

"The Queensland Tourism Awards gives us an opportunity to celebrate the effort that goes into making the Sunshine State one of Australia's most visited regions.”

Queensland Airports chief executive Chris Mills congratulated the Southern Great Barrier Reef nominees for showcasing some of the most outstanding tourism industry experiences on offer.

"Every year we are impressed by the quantity and quality of award submissions from tourism operators across the state - it's clear why Queensland continues to be a destination of choice for visitors from Australia and overseas,” Mr Mills said.

Spending by international tourists has increased, with 2.7million visitors shelling out $6billion in the 12 months to March 2019 - up 8.6 per cent from the previous year.

The public also has a chance to participate by voting in the RACQ People's Choice Award.

Voting will be open to anyone from August 26 and can be done at racq.com.au/peopleschoice

Winners will be announced on November 8 on the Sunshine Coast, with some gold award winners gaining automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

For more information about the awards, visit queensland tourismawards.com.au