Three Gladstone legends to be immortalised

Two of the three local legends who are a step closer to being immortalised on replaceable GRC infrastructure. Terry Fellows (left and) and Jean Jobling (right).

Three local legends will be immortalised thanks to a Gladstone Regional Council decision at its general meeting on Tuesday.

The council’s general manager of customer experience Robert Huth said the council had received numerous requests for naming on small replaceable assets like park benches.

“The officer’s recommendation is that council resolve to allow the naming of removable assets on park furniture for the purpose of memoriam,” he said.

“And in doing so develop an administrative process to manage the requests in a fair and consistent manner while considering the cultural and historical values of the areas.”

The three nominees to be memorialised on future replaceable council infrastructure are as follows:

Jack Henery

Mr Henery has been on the approved place names register since July 14 1999.

The family is now seeking the memorial naming of a barbecue shelter in Lions Park, Gladstone.

Mr Henery took an interest in council and the fire brigade.

Mr Henery was selected as an Alderman for two terms with Gladstone City Council and was affiliated with the Gladstone Fire Brigade (dates are unclear).

Terry Fellows

Terry Fellows was a beloved swim coach with Special Olympics Gladstone.

The family would like to have a memorial plaque installed on a bench seat in Agnes

Water.

Terry Fellows was well known as the Gladstone Gladiators Coach and from his

involvement in the Special Olympics.

Jean Jobling

Leonie McGurie and Jean Jobling. – Out and About at the Gladstone Observer Home and Leisure Expo. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer

The family would like a bench seat with memorial plaque installed (additional bench

seat, as there is no existing one) along Turtle Way footpath, just south of the Tiller Street

boat ramp.

Jean Jobling was a long-term resident who walked the Turtle Way path for

around 30 years.

GRC voted unanimously to allow for the naming of removable assets and park furniture for the purpose of memorialisation.

