Three gas expansion projects move ahead amid shortage worries

Santos GLNG preparing to feed first gas into the pipeline in 2015.

ENERGY giants are moving forward with gas resource expansions and pipeline plans amid growing concerns of a looming east-coast shortage.

This week Arrow Energy announced it would start the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase for its planned major expansion of the Tipton gas project 30km west of Dalby.

The expansion would double gas production capacity by adding 90 wells initially and another 180 wells over the next 25 years.

Arrow Energy chief Qian Mingyang said the expansion FEED contract would be awarded within weeks.

"This project continues the development of the Arrow resource which will see more gas in the market,” Mr Qian said.

The project followed a recent $600M+ investment by Arrow in its Surat Basin infrastructure, comprising the $500M Daandine expansion project (commissioned in late 2016) and commencement of a $100M+ Produce the Limit (PtL) project earlier this year, to expand capacity at its Daandine and Tipton fields.

Two plans to create major links within gas resources in Australia also become another step closer this fortnight.

Northern Territory based energy company Jemena received its petroleum pipeline licence (PPL) for its proposed Northern Gas Pipeline on Wednesday.

The $800 million project would deliver gas from the Northern Territory to Mt Isa in west-Queensland.

"If extending it down into the south-east Queensland or increasing the size of it now, if that's a viable commercial option then we are looking at those. We believe we could transport up to 700 terajoules a day if there was sufficient demand,” Jemena executive general manager of corporate development Antoon Boey told the Australian Financial Review.

An 1100 kilometre extension from Mount Isa to southern Queensland is expected to cost another $1 billion.

Arrow Energy also received its PPL Queensland Government awarded a petroleum pipeline licence to Arrow Energy for its proposed 428km Bowen Pipeline.

The pipeline would connect gas from the resource-rich Bowen Basin to Gladstone.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its position on gas exploration in the Federal Budget too.

The Turnbull Government has allocated $78 million towards onshore unconventional gas exploration and reform, and $7 million for studies into new gas pipelines.

Minister for State Development and Natural Resources and Mines Anthony Lynham said Arrow's expansion plans would help prevent the looming shortage to the east coast supply.

"Arrow is looking at 90 news wells initially and another 180 wells over the next 25 years,” he said.

"This next engineering phase that Arrow has announced will inform a final investment decision that could take production capacity to more than 80 terrajoules a day.”