THREE firefighting crews are currently conducting backburning operations off Dahl Rd at Tannum Sands Bev Lacey
News

Reports people suffering smoke inhalation near Tannum blaze

MATT HARRIS
by
16th Sep 2018 11:25 AM

UPDATE 12.30pm

BACK burning is now complete in bushland off Dahl Rd, Tannum Sands after three fire crews were called to the site earlier on Sunday morning.

QFES will continue to the monitor the site.

EARLIER 11.25am

THREE firefighting crews are currently conducting backburning operations off Dahl Rd at Tannum Sands after a burnt out vehicle was found in bushland.

A scrub and vegetation fire near the Dahl Rd site is currently producing smoke that may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Queensland Ambulance Service has been called to the scene to assist two people who are allegedly experiencing smoke inhalation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is advising residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

