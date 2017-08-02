Three deaths on Gladstone's waters in horror year: MSQ report

THREE lives were lost on the water in the Gladstone region between 2015 - 2016, as a report shows that not all were as lucky as Lochie Brodie.

The details follow the traumatic event where the Benaraby teen fell overboard on his grandparents boat last weekend.

>> Teen's shark terror: Two hours treading water

Lochie, 14, thought he was going to die, treading water for two hours before a passing boat rescued him.

Lochie Brodie (14) survived a fall overboard off the coast of Gladstone. Julia Bartrim

New Maritime Safety Queensland information shows that not all were as lucky as the teen.

Of the 13 people who died in maritime incidents in the 2015-16 financial year, three were in Gladstone.

The report showed Gladstone's 64 marine incidents for that year was more than in Cairns, Townsville and Mackay.

Local fisho's experience:

>> 'It flipped over': Scary Gladstone Harbour boat crash sparks change

Gladstone's marine incidents rose from 57 in 2015 and 60 in 2014.

But Gladstone also has the most boats on the water in the past nine years.

The number of registered vessels increased from 47,544 in 2015 to 47,842 in 2016 - which equates to one boat per 11 residents.

In comparison, Mackay had 19,428 in 2015 and 19,325 in 2016.

"During 2016, this region received 64 marine incident reports involving 85 vessels - 76 Queensland regulated ships and 9 domestic commercial vessels," the report said.

"The most commonly reported incidents were collisions between ships (16), collisions with objects (5), swamping (5) and groundings (14)."

The marine incidents reported to Maritime Safety Queensland in 2016 were similar in type and severity to previous years.

"While the number of fatalities and injuries resulting in hospital admissions was higher than in previous years the data does not suggest a change has occurred in the long-term downward trend," the report said.

"It is reasonable to expect Queensland's maritime safety performance to continue to improve even with an increase in vessels on our waterways.

"However this is not a cause for complacency and our objective remains to seek ever higher standards of maritime safety."

The stats:

Marine incidents

Gladstone: 64

Mackay: 38

Townsville: 28

Cairns: 41

Brisbane: 238

Damage (Gladstone)

Ship lost: 11

Major damage: 11

Moderate damage: 17

Minor damage: 25

No damage: 21

Injury (Gladstone)

Fatality: 3

Hospitalised: 3

Other injury: 5

No reported injury: 74