25°
News

Three deaths on Gladstone's waters in horror year: MSQ report

Tegan Annett
| 2nd Aug 2017 5:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE lives were lost on the water in the Gladstone region between 2015 - 2016, as a report shows that not all were as lucky as Lochie Brodie.

The details follow the traumatic event where the Benaraby teen fell overboard on his grandparents boat last weekend.

>> Teen's shark terror: Two hours treading water

Lochie, 14, thought he was going to die, treading water for two hours before a passing boat rescued him.

Lochie Brodie (14) survived a fall overboard off the coast of Gladstone.
Lochie Brodie (14) survived a fall overboard off the coast of Gladstone. Julia Bartrim

New Maritime Safety Queensland information shows that not all were as lucky as the teen.

Of the 13 people who died in maritime incidents in the 2015-16 financial year, three were in Gladstone.

The report showed Gladstone's 64 marine incidents for that year was more than in Cairns, Townsville and Mackay.

Local fisho's experience:

>> 'It flipped over': Scary Gladstone Harbour boat crash sparks change

Gladstone's marine incidents rose from 57 in 2015 and 60 in 2014.

But Gladstone also has the most boats on the water in the past nine years.

The number of registered vessels increased from 47,544 in 2015 to 47,842 in 2016 - which equates to one boat per 11 residents.

In comparison, Mackay had 19,428 in 2015 and 19,325 in 2016.

"During 2016, this region received 64 marine incident reports involving 85 vessels - 76 Queensland regulated ships and 9 domestic commercial vessels," the report said.

"The most commonly reported incidents were collisions between ships (16), collisions with objects (5), swamping (5) and groundings (14)."

The marine incidents reported to Maritime Safety Queensland in 2016 were similar in type and severity to previous years.

"While the number of fatalities and injuries resulting in hospital admissions was higher than in previous years the data does not suggest a change has occurred in the long-term downward trend," the report said.

"It is reasonable to expect Queensland's maritime safety performance to continue to improve even with an increase in vessels on our waterways.

"However this is not a cause for complacency and our objective remains to seek ever higher standards of maritime safety."

The stats:

Marine incidents

Gladstone: 64

Mackay: 38

Townsville: 28

Cairns: 41

Brisbane: 238

Damage (Gladstone)

Ship lost: 11

Major damage: 11

Moderate damage: 17

Minor damage: 25

No damage: 21

Injury (Gladstone)

Fatality: 3

Hospitalised: 3

Other injury: 5

No reported injury: 74

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boating fishing gladstone harbour maritime safety queensland

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

'Big heart': Community pays tribute to top Miriam Vale cop

The community has paid tribute to Miriam Vale police officer Owen Harms, who died yesterday.

Body found in car confirmed as missing Gladstone man

MISSING: Gladstone man Leslie Shulze, 69.

Police confirm body located in car was Leslie Shulze.

Aurizon explains renewed foreign work agreement

FILE PHOTO.

The agreement comes two months after CQ workers were axed

'It flipped over': Scary Gladstone Harbour boat crash sparks change

SAFETY FIRST: Experienced boatie Pat Laws talks about safety on the water following the release of statistics highlighting boating accideints in 2016.

Safety paramount for local boatie.

Local Partners

'They want to go to school'

Why Carinity's newest school is a success with students.

Gladstone Show's 125 birthday celebration next week

HIGHLIGHT: Monster Truck Mayhem will be part of the Gladstone Show next week. Go to www.gladstoneshowsociety.com.au for more.

Non-stop action planned for Gladstone's biggest birthday show ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A community group argued the Great Barrier Reef was threatened. They lost that case, and must now pay Adani's court costs.

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

10 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is ... $110,000

Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is the ideal spot for your new home (STCA). Retained and level, the block is easy to...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate ... $110,000

Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate (STCA). Larger than average, the block allows for easy access to Glenlyon and Kirkwood...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

GLADSTONE BUSINESS PARK - 10 SIDE STREET

10 Side Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + ... PLEASE CALL

MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + 72M2 HARDSTAND UNIT 2 : 206M2 UNIT 3 : 206M2 UNIT 4a : 281M2 SHOWROOM/OFFICES...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.