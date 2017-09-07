Three deadly snakes captured in Gladstone's CBD this week

A GLADSTONE snake catcher has wrangled three eastern brown snakes, one of Australia's deadliest, in the CBD this week.

Feral Trapping Solutions Queensland owner Kris Foster captured the three eastern browns this week and said the snakes were spotted slithering around the side streets of Gladstone's city.

Mr Foster, who removed the "three big female browns" from the CBD this week, said there was a "bit of a spike in numbers".

"Most people wouldn't know, but eastern browns are the most common species I remove out of Gladstone," he said.

"They get used to human interaction.

Gladstone snake catchers Kris Foster and Mike Boen with a two month old coastal taipan. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA020416SNAKE

"They're mainly off Goondoon St, behind buildings, near bins, anywhere where there is food getting thrown out."

While the warmers months would typically mean the start of snake season, Mr Foster said this year the reptile's activity hardly eased during our warm winter.

"Snakes are active 12 months a year ... without a winter they aren't hibernating," he said.

The most recent eastern brown capture in the CBD was in Toolooa St in a residential yard.

Mr Foster said it was important for residents to be aware the snakes were around.

His main advice was for residents to have a first aid kit in their home and car.

Mr Foster said if you spotted a snake and reported it to a catcher you should also take a photo to help confirm the species.