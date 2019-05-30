Three days of top action starts tomorrow and over weekend

BROTHERS AT THE NET: Nathan Cooke, 20 and Daniel Cooke, 17, will be playing in this weekend's Gladstone Open tennis competition.

BROTHERS AT THE NET: Nathan Cooke, 20 and Daniel Cooke, 17, will be playing in this weekend's Gladstone Open tennis competition. Matt Taylor GLA290519OPEN

TENNIS: Gladstone's Nathan Cooke hopes to use his US college experience during the Gladstone Tennis Open which starts tomorrow afternoon.

Cooke, 20, has just completed his second year with William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri and will face Japan's Yuya Ono at 1pm tomorrow.

"Things are good and I got back from the US a week ago," he said.

"I have had a good season and the standard has helped my game improve not just physically and mentally."

The hard-hitting right hander had a solid hit-out with younger brother Daniel Cooke, 17 yesterday afternoon.

The brothers looked sharp and left-hander Daniel also has a 1pm opening match against Isaac King tomorrow.

"Hopefully I'll get to the second or third round," Daniel said.

"My strength is my forehand and having a hit-out with my brother is a good experience...he wins generally."

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association manager Rob McBean said it will be a great three days of tennis.

"There's the Opens, Special Men and Women, A-grade, B-grade and then the under-18 and U14 categories," he said.

MP Glenn Butcher will also officially open two new courts at 5pm tomorrow before doubles games commence at 6pm.

"We'll be crowning two new Open winners on Sunday as the ones who played and won it last year are not in this year's Open," McBean said.

GTSA spokesperson Graham Hick said the new courts will give the club seven rebuilt ones that have been done in the past three years.

"It's to get back to the level we used to have and it's the pinnacle," Hick said.

"We used to host the Queensland Hard Court Champs until about 2006-07 before they built the Queensland Tennis Centre."

EXTRA

Gladstone players to watch: Nathan Cooke, Daniel Cooke, Thomas Llewellyn, Matthew Ridden, Reuben Smith, Nick Crane...to name a few

Today: 1pm start

Tomorrow and Sunday: 8am start with finals at about noon on Sunday

Draw and results: On the Tennis Australia website under the 2019 Gladstone Open Age tab