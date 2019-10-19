Three critical after terrifying stab attack
FOUR men were stabbed during an attack at a property in Brisbane's west on Saturday morning.
Police and paramedics were called to a rundown property on Lytton Road at Hemmant at 2.51am.
Two of the men were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, one with shoulder injuries and the other with abdominal injuries.
A third man was transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with head injuries.
A fourth man with abdominal injuries was transported stable to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.
Police are searching for those responsible.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.