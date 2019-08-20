Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charges involve releasing sensitive information to towing services.
Charges involve releasing sensitive information to towing services.
Crime

Three charged over two-truck scam

20th Aug 2019 3:00 PM

THREE people, including one who worked taking triple-zero emergency calls for the ambulance service in Perth, have been charged with disclosing official secrets.

Perth police say the charges relate to information disclosed to people working in the towing industry.

Two men, both 42, will face 12 counts while a 35-year-old woman has been charged with seven offences.

One man will appear in court on Tuesday and the other two accused will appear next month.

The charges flow from an ongoing internal affairs investigation and follow corruption charges against a 32-year-old woman in January who had worked at the Police Assistance Centre.

More Stories

big rig corruption charges truck

Top Stories

    'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

    premium_icon 'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

    News A GLADSTONE woman who told police she hid her bong from her children after police found it in a search warrant has been ordered to complete probation.

    Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    premium_icon Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    Politics Some members of Queensland Labor are pushing for a decision.

    Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    premium_icon Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    Crime The 26-year-old escaped from police custody at Rockhampton Hospital

    Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    premium_icon Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    News The development has been in the pipeline for years.