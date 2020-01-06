Menu
Three people have been charged with breaching total fire bans on days of significant fire danger - two of which for allegedly cooking in the open.
Crime

Food cooks charged for breaching fire bans

6th Jan 2020 1:01 PM

Three people have been charged with breaching a total fire ban amid significantly elevated fire danger across NSW.

The incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday at Cooma in NSW's south, Tarro near Maitland and Countegany south of Queanbeyan.

The former two incidents allegedly involved attempts to light an open fire for cooking, while the latter involved the lighting of several small fires.

The three accused have been issued court attendance notices and will appear in NSW courts within the next three months.

Another man was on the weekend charged with allegedly using power tools which sparked a 25-hectare blaze at Marsden Park, northwest of Sydney.

A fire believed to be lit by fireworks on Sunday evening also burned a grassed area at Sydney Olympic Park.

At least 60 homes were destroyed in blazes across southern NSW on Saturday, taking to 576 the number of houses razed since New Year's Eve.

The state experienced severe to extreme fire danger on Saturday.

