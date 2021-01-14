Three charged after police car collision

A police car rolled over on Roberts St, South Gladstone, following a crash with a stolen vehicle on January 13, 2021. Picture: Jacobbe McBride.

A police car rolled over on Roberts St, South Gladstone, following a crash with a stolen vehicle on January 13, 2021. Picture: Jacobbe McBride.

Three people have been charged with multiple property and driving offences after two police cars collided while attempting to locate the alleged offenders at Gladstone on Wednesday.

Just after 2pm on Wednesday, officers were conducting proactive patrols after receiving information an alleged stolen car was driving around South Gladstone.

Two police vehicles collided in Roberts Street resulting in one being overturned.

No-one was injured as a result of the collision.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Detectives located and arrested three people who were allegedly in the stolen vehicle at the time and allegedly involved in several property offences across the Gladstone area a few hours later.

A 28-year-old Gladstone man has been charged with 22 offences, including stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of liquor, driving unlicensed and evasion.

A 25-year-old Cairns man has been charged with two counts of stealing and possessing dangerous drugs.

The men were refused police bail and are due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A 20-year-old Gladstone woman has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She has been given police bail and is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 2.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.