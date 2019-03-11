Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged three people, including a 16-year-old girl, after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted.
Police have charged three people, including a 16-year-old girl, after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted. File
Crime

Three charged after man escapes campsite terror

11th Mar 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been charged after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted at Noosaville yesterday morning.

About 6.30am on March 10, a 19-year-old man presented to Noosa Hospital with injuries to his face, arms, legs and feet.

It will be alleged the man had been restrained at a campsite in bushland on Eenie Creek for two days where he was repeatedly assaulted.

Police will further allege the trio also threatened the man's life.

The man managed to escape about 5am and flagged down a member of the public after reaching the road where he was taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm while a 48-year-old man has been charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing tainted property.

Both will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow.

More Stories

assault occasioning bodily harm crime deprivation of liberty eenie creek noosa hospital noosaville queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Council halves park hire fee for junior soccer clubs

    premium_icon Council halves park hire fee for junior soccer clubs

    Council News JUNIOR soccer player fees will be halved this year, following price hikes in recent years to use the Palm Drive Sports Fields.

    MP's plea to 'get on' with it

    premium_icon MP's plea to 'get on' with it

    Politics MP's plea to 'get on' with it

    Prominent construction company plans appeal of QBCC decision

    premium_icon Prominent construction company plans appeal of QBCC decision

    Business The company completed more than $1.7 billion of work for APLNG.