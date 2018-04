Three cars crashed on Toolooa St around 10am.

THREE cars were damaged in an accident on Toolooa St shortly after 10am.

Emergency services including Gladstone Police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance crews were called to the accident which happened near the intersection of Toolooa and Tank Sts, near the Club Hotel.

One vehicle had extensive damage and had to be towed.

Those involved had minor injuries, but not one was taken to hospital.