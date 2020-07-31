Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service are on the scene of a three car crash involving three children on Kirkwood Road.
Three car crash with three kids on main road

Rodney Stevens
31st Jul 2020 4:41 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a three car crash on Kirkwood Road at Glen Eden involving three children.

The incident was reported by a motorist at 4.18pm, near the Daley Road intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were reports of one person suffering a neck injury from the incident.

It is understood one vehicle stopped suddenly and the other cars have run up the back of the front vehicle.

Paramedics are assessing the condition of three children who were in one of the vehicles.

The QAS spokeswoman said police and QFES are on the scene assisting and paramedics from three ambulances are assessing patients.

The cars involved, the spokeswoman said were blocking one lane of the road causing a hazard.

More to come.

