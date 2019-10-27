Menu
DRINK DRIVERS: Three people pleaded guilty to drink driving in court last week.
Three busted for drink driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
THREE drink drivers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

Raymond Lance McMahon, 27, returned a reading of 0.05 per cent when intercepted on Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months. A conviction was recorded.

Sean Michael Cooper-Clancy, 25, returned a reading of 0.133 when intercepted on Hanson Rd, Gladstone.

He received nine months probation and was disqualified from driving for six months.

Lainie Jae Boyce, 47, returned a reading of 0.230 when intercepted on Sagittarius St, Calliope. She was fined $1500 and was disqualified from driving for 15 months. A conviction was recorded.

