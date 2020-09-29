Three bridges in region set for facelift

Safety of the bridge at Granite Creek has been queried.

THREE projects in the Gladstone region are some of 12 across Flynn that will receive a share of more than $290 million in Australian Government funding.

Stockbridge Road Bridge number two and three along with Charnwood Road (Granite Creek Crossing) Bridge will all undergo replacement, with concrete bridge structures being built.

The projects fall under Round five of the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) and Round seven of the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the timing couldn’t be better to see funding flow to deliver better and safer bridges and freight roads in Flynn.

“This vital funding will allow communities right across the country to fast-track their highest-priority infrastructure projects, providing a much-needed boost to local jobs and the economy,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“I am pleased to see 12 projects across Flynn will receive a total of $11,616,850 to do exactly that at a time where it couldn’t be needed more.

“Not only will this package support jobs, construction businesses and the economy across Flynn, it will improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected.”

“Every single local job we support in Flynn by investing in infrastructure projects means one less worry for another Australian and their family, reliable work on the books for local construction companies and more cash flowing through local businesses and communities doing it tough.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said these latest rounds would support 350 projects across the nation.

“I am pleased to deliver more than $290 million in funding to more than 350 projects nationwide, which will upgrade and replace bridges which have been damaged or are deteriorating and improve key heavy vehicle infrastructure,” Mr McCormack said.

For more information and a list of successful applicants visit HERE.