VMR Round Hill towed a vessel which was having engine problems from Lady Musgrave Island to Round Hill Creek on Thursday.
Three breakdowns, emergency rescue in VMR's busy day

Tegan Annett
18th Feb 2019 6:30 PM
AS BOATIES took advantage of a break in the heavy wind last Thursday, Volunteer Marine Rescue had a spike in call-outs with four in one day.

The first two rescues involved boats at Masthead Island which were experiencing engine and battery problems.

The first call was to a 6.4 metre half cab with three people on board at 7.42am. They were towed from Rock Cod Shoals to Boyne River boat ramp. At 11am the second call came in from three people on board a boat that had problems with its battery.

They were towed back to Gladstone Marina. Later that day an elderly man had a fall at South End on Curtis Island. QGC Rescue 11 was dispatched with two Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics on board.

The man was taken to the Gladstone Marina where ambulance drove him to Gladstone Hospital.

At Round Hill a call for help was made by those on board a 28ft vessel anchored at Lady Musgrave Lagoon at 2pm.

They could not restart the engine due to the starter motor failing. Round Hill towed the vessel back to Seventeen Seventy by 8pm.

The VMR said there was good communication between the boaties involved in the three breakdowns and the VMR base station, which made it easier to complete the rescues.

Boaties are urged to log on to VMR's channel 82.

