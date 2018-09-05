Menu
Chrissy Harris
News

Three bike paths approved for construction

MATT HARRIS
by
5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE Regional Council has approved the construction of three bikes paths at Tannum Sands, Seventeen Seventy and Red Rover Rd.

The paths will be jointly funded by Council and the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads' Cycle Grants program.

The total cost of all three projects is $1,471,500 including a minimum contribution from Council of $735,750.

GRC must complete the projects within two financial years to be eligible for the funding, although Mayor Matt Burnett said they'll likely be finished well ahead of time.

"We'll try and finish them within the next 12 to 18 months because we're already well into this financial year," Cr Burnett said.

The Tannum footpath will be 600m long and three metres wide stretching along Tannum Sands Rd between Coronation Dr and Hampton Dr.

The 1770 path will be 864m long and three metres wide along Captain Cook Drive between the GRC Depot and 1770 Marina.

The Red Rover Rd path will be two metres wide and 1.4km long from Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd south towards the rail line overpass.

Cr Glenn Churchill raised the issue of lighting along the Red Rover Rd section during Tuesday's council meeting.

Council will raise the matter with Energex before making a decision.

Gladstone Observer

