30°
News

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

MATT HARRIS
| 25th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
HOOKED: Robbie Warren, Clinton Rosenthal, Russ Charles and Josh O'Donohue at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hookup.
HOOKED: Robbie Warren, Clinton Rosenthal, Russ Charles and Josh O'Donohue at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hookup. Paul Braven GLA290416HOOKUP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE of Gladstone's biggest tourism drawcards are almost upon us.

The Gladstone Harbour Festival, Tannum Crab Classic and Boyne Tannum HookUp form the backbone of a massive calendar of April events around the region.

Held from April 12-16, the 55th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival will once again entice, excite and engage the Gladstone community and visitors.

This year's program includes a fantastic variety of quality entertainment each night on the Gladstone Marina main stage.

 

LOVE ME DO: Big crowds enjoyed the Australian Beatles at the 2016 Gladstone Harbour Festival.
LOVE ME DO: Big crowds enjoyed the Australian Beatles at the 2016 Gladstone Harbour Festival. Mike Richards GLA260316FEST

There will be rides, a great selection of food, markets, mardi gras, fireworks and plenty of novelty events and attractions.

Next on the list is the Tannum Crab Classic, to be held on the weekend of April 22-23.

The annual event raises much needed funds for local disabled children in need of medical equipment.

Blokes from across the region will camp at Lillies Beach with the aim to catch as many mud crabs as possible, while the world famous crab race is back.

 

CRABTASTIC: The world famous crab race at the 2016 Tannum Crab Classic.
CRABTASTIC: The world famous crab race at the 2016 Tannum Crab Classic. Mike Richards

Last year's event raised $21,000, although the ladies of Gladstone played their part too with the inaugural 'Girls Night Out' fundraiser.

The girls' night will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Tannum Sands Surf Club.

Event organiser Brenda Smith says this year's theme will be 'Spirit of the Diggers', a 1940s inspired event to coincide with Anzac Day.

 

GIRLS NIGHT OUT: Pte Beau Sunderland, Yasmine McGuiness, Brenda Brodie, Brenda Smith and Marisa Kent.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT: Pte Beau Sunderland, Yasmine McGuiness, Brenda Brodie, Brenda Smith and Marisa Kent. Paul Braven GLA240317TCCLASSIC

"All the men are out having fun catching crabs so instead of sitting at home we do the Girls Night Out," she said.

"We entertain them with different things; a fashion parade, lots of raffles and this year we're having a men's underwear parade.

"It's going to be a fun night."

Rounding out the month will be the Boyne Tannum HookUp, which will celebrate its 22nd year on the weekend of April 28-30.

 

WHOPPER: Greg Guy hooked an impressive coral trout at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hook Up.
WHOPPER: Greg Guy hooked an impressive coral trout at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hook Up. Paul Braven GLA300416HOOKUPPB

Featuring a prize pool worth more than $300,000, the event attracts thousands of registered fishing competitors and visitors to Boyne Island, where fishing weigh-ins, entertainment and delicious food is provided during the three days of competition.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boyne tannum hookup gladstone events gladstone harbour festival gladstone region gladstone tourism tannum crab classic

Student ideas benefiting community

Student ideas benefiting community

Brainstorming ideas will help the community

'Fill those shops': Goondoon St arcade gets new lease on life

The team at Gladstone Engineering Alliance have big plans to reinvigorate the main street with their purchase of the city arcade.

GEA prepares to move in to Goondoon St city arcade.

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

HOOKED: Robbie Warren, Clinton Rosenthal, Russ Charles and Josh O'Donohue at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hookup.

IT'S ALL happening in Gladstone during April.

Butcher calls for neighbour harmony in Gladstone

HARMONY: MP Glenn Butcher has called on Gladstone residents to get to know their neighbours this weekend.

MP says Neighbour Day an opportunity to get to know those next door.

Local Partners

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival, Tannum Crab Classic and Boyne Tannum Hookup form a huge calendar of April events.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Barra anglers relief as Lake Awoonga misses rain

WHOPPER: Jeremy Brown with his personal best barramundi, a 127cm beast. There's plenty of freshwater and saltwater barra around.

THE recent rain in Gladstone has made little impact on dam levels.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Wildlife presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall tackles West Papua river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 Links Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...NEST OR INVEST...SELLER WANTS A QUICK SALE!!!

7 Moura Cresent, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property? Then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Barney Point to purchase this chamferboard lowset home. ...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $299,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL LOCATION - STUNNING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers above...

A private pocket of stunning, top end of the market homes, all boasting stunning views of the harbour entrance and surrounding district. Number 8 Trinity Place...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Everything you&#39;ve been searching for and more!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $285,000

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!