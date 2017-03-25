Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

HOOKED: Robbie Warren, Clinton Rosenthal, Russ Charles and Josh O'Donohue at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hookup.

THREE of Gladstone's biggest tourism drawcards are almost upon us.

The Gladstone Harbour Festival, Tannum Crab Classic and Boyne Tannum HookUp form the backbone of a massive calendar of April events around the region.

Held from April 12-16, the 55th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival will once again entice, excite and engage the Gladstone community and visitors.

This year's program includes a fantastic variety of quality entertainment each night on the Gladstone Marina main stage.

LOVE ME DO: Big crowds enjoyed the Australian Beatles at the 2016 Gladstone Harbour Festival. Mike Richards GLA260316FEST

There will be rides, a great selection of food, markets, mardi gras, fireworks and plenty of novelty events and attractions.

Next on the list is the Tannum Crab Classic, to be held on the weekend of April 22-23.

The annual event raises much needed funds for local disabled children in need of medical equipment.

Blokes from across the region will camp at Lillies Beach with the aim to catch as many mud crabs as possible, while the world famous crab race is back.

CRABTASTIC: The world famous crab race at the 2016 Tannum Crab Classic. Mike Richards

Last year's event raised $21,000, although the ladies of Gladstone played their part too with the inaugural 'Girls Night Out' fundraiser.

The girls' night will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Tannum Sands Surf Club.

Event organiser Brenda Smith says this year's theme will be 'Spirit of the Diggers', a 1940s inspired event to coincide with Anzac Day.

GIRLS NIGHT OUT: Pte Beau Sunderland, Yasmine McGuiness, Brenda Brodie, Brenda Smith and Marisa Kent. Paul Braven GLA240317TCCLASSIC

"All the men are out having fun catching crabs so instead of sitting at home we do the Girls Night Out," she said.

"We entertain them with different things; a fashion parade, lots of raffles and this year we're having a men's underwear parade.

"It's going to be a fun night."

Rounding out the month will be the Boyne Tannum HookUp, which will celebrate its 22nd year on the weekend of April 28-30.

WHOPPER: Greg Guy hooked an impressive coral trout at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hook Up. Paul Braven GLA300416HOOKUPPB

Featuring a prize pool worth more than $300,000, the event attracts thousands of registered fishing competitors and visitors to Boyne Island, where fishing weigh-ins, entertainment and delicious food is provided during the three days of competition.