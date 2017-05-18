20°
Three big days lined up at 1770 Festival

MATT HARRIS
| 18th May 2017 4:15 AM Updated: 5:15 AM
HISTORIC: Actors will recreate the landing of Captain James Cook at 1770.
HISTORIC: Actors will recreate the landing of Captain James Cook at 1770.

THE town of Seventeen Seventy will be a hive of activity this weekend as the 1770 Festival rolls around again.

Starting from tomorrow and concluding on Sunday, the festival will be packed full of entertainment to appeal to the whole family.

Friday afternoon on the foreshore of Air Sea Rescue Park the Sup Dog Oz's World Record Attempt of the most dogs to paddle on surfboard will take place.

Owner Chris de Aboitiz is a former world champion surfer and renowned dog whisperer.

He will ride a 17-foot long stand-up paddle board with 25 dogs on board to set a new world record.

The existing record for most dogs catching a wave on a surfboard is 17 in California, the former home of de Aboitiz.

After the pooch paddle, the re-enactment of Captain Cook's landing will take place.

Decked out in clothing authentic to that period of time, the crew will row ashore and conduct a true re-enactment of Cook's arrival.

Agnes Water Visitor Information Centre co-ordinator Amanda Savage said the re-enactment would be as authentic as it gets.

"It will also include the bustard bird for someone to shoot like Captain Cook did and plenty of activities on afterwards," Ms Savage said.

"I think one of the major things is also watching the sunset over water which is a rare sight on the east coast of Australia."

Live entertainment will kick off after the re-enactment with Gladstone based duo, Indifferent and indigenous performer Ben Barker taking centre stage.

Shuttle buses will be provided from the 1770 SES Grounds to Air Sea Rescue Park from 3.30pm tomorrow.

 

COLOURFUL: The 1770 festival will open with a "Water Paradise" themed street parade at 9.30am on Saturday.
On Saturday morning, the festival will open with a "Water Paradise" themed street parade that will march from the 1770 Marina to the SES grounds from 9.30am.

Other festivities on Saturday include a welcome to country by the Gooreng Gooreng, lantern making workshops with Jo from Bushkids, roving performances by Meradi Circus and the Saturday night fireworks display.

 

ENTERTAINMENT: Culture will be recognised at the 1770 Festival.
The main stage line-up on Saturday includes Gypsy Didge, Rustic Roots and Easy Tigers with headline act Walker Street from Burnett Heads closing the evening.

The festival gates and entertainment recommences at 10am on Sunday, with Mick Bazely on stage followed by local blues fusion outfit Two Trees, acoustic vibes from Luke Watson and local musician Phil McIntyre wrapping up the festival at 2.30pm.

The 1770 Art Show is also on from today until Sunday between 10am-3.30pm at the Agnes community hall with a gold coin donation for entry.

Raffles, kids zone and lots of great market and food stalls will operate over the weekend, making the 2017 Captain Cook 1770 Festival an unmissable event. Buses will operate throughout Agnes Water and 1770 tomorrow afternoon, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry is $11 for adults, $5.50 for kids and under-12s are free with each ticket allowing access for whole weekend.

Full details are available on www.1770festival.com.au or on their Facebook page.

The 1770 Festival program schedule can be found here.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  1770 festival agnes water captain cook captain cook 1770 festival gladstone region town of 1770

Local Partners

