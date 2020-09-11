Three accused Darling Downs drug dealers named in court

THREE accused Darling Downs drug dealers are waiting to have their matters processed through court after having their matters mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court.

Tai John Hanson had his matters heard before the court this week, where the prosecution offered no evidence for one count of unlawful possession of controlled drugs.

He is charged with 30 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, as well as a string of other charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a crime, possessing utensils or a pipe, possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act, authority to possess explosives, and unlawful possession of weapons.

He will have his matters heard again on November 3.

Samantha Lee Murphy is charged with 21 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and will have her matter mentioned again next Tuesday.

She has also been charged with 30 counts of attempted fraud, fraud, possessing things for use in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs, stealing, and forgery and uttering.

Candice Piggott is also alleged to have supplied dangerous drugs on six occasions, and has also been charged with one count of trafficking drugs.

Alongside her alleged drug offences are charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, public nuisance, failure to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of a syringe or needle, possessing tainted property, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs, possessing utensils, receiving tainted property, and breach of bail condition.