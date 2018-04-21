Threat to 'shoot and stab' witness earns one-month sentence

IT WAS the threat to "shoot and stab" a neighbour that made Magistrate Melanie Ho impose a tougher sentence on Neville Joseph Johnson than he had received for his previous public nuisance convictions.

Appearing via video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre, Johnson answered "guilty, your honour" in a booming voice to the charges read into the record, which also included two counts of stealing.

The court was told Johnson had been caught on CCTV at Repco Gladstone stuffing a powerbank and air tools down his pants on January 20 and February 12 respectively.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said restitution was being sought by the store for both items, totalling about $430.

But he submitted that Ms Ho should convict and not further punish Johnson for the crimes, given he was already serving time for similar offences - the theft of a perfume bottle and a bottle of liquor - committed around the same time.

Ms Ho agreed, pointing out that if Johnson's charges had all been dealt with simultaneously it was unlikely the theft of the additional items would have increased his sentence.

But it was a different matter when it came to Johnson's public nuisance charge.

Const Selvadurai told the court police had been called to an apartment in Gladstone where Johnson had been staying on February 23.

Witnesses said Johnson had been "rowdy" while arguing with the unit's other occupants and had sworn at neighbours.

He also pushed one male witness, a neighbour, and made threats to "shoot and stab" him.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Johnson was intoxicated at the time of the incident and had since been on good terms with the neighbour in question.

Ms Ramos said her client's 13-page criminal history mostly consisted of stealing and property offences, the result of having to support a drug habit.

But she said Johnson, the eldest of nine children, intended to rehabilitate himself to set an example for his siblings.

Ms Ho took note of Const Selvadurai's submission that a fine would be in range - but she said Johnson had been given the benefit of fines before and the threat in this case concerned her.

She instead sentenced Johnson to a month in prison, suspended for one year.

"If you're going to rehabilitate yourself... now is the time to do it," she said.