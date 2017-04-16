Thousands scramble for chocolate eggs

CHOCOLATE GALORE: Lieka Figueroa, 3, has her chocolate eggs at Gladstone's Biggest Easter Egg Hunt run by Lifestyle Church.

THOUSANDS of children donning bunny ears with baskets in hand were on the hunt for colourful eggs.

With more eggs than kids could imagine, Gladstone's Biggest Easter Egg Hunt was run by Lifestyle Church held on Easter Sunday.

Lifestyle Church operations manager Jessica Hill said they had tens of thousands of eggs buried beneath hundreds of balloons.

"Last year we held the event at Spinnaker Park and more than 3000 turned out, so this year we decided to have the event indoors and made it bigger and better,” Ms Hill said.

"We had 10,000 eggs last year and this year we have 14,000 eggs.”

The money raised at the event is donated to the Pyjama Foundation.

Ms Hill said last year they raised almost $3000 for the foundation, with hopes to raise more this year.

With children jam-packed into the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, there were several egg hunts throughout the afternoon.

Children also spent their time on jumping castles, getting faces painted and having photos with the Easter Bunny.